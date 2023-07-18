ADVERTISEMENT

Kalasa Banduri: Work will begin after forest clearance, says Home Minister 

July 18, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that work on the Kalasa-Banduri project - that has been chalked out to divert water from Mahadayi to meet the drinking water needs of Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot and Gadag districts in Karnataka - will begin after forest clearance is obtained.

He was responding to Navalgund MLA N.H. Konareddi who demanded that an all-party meeting should be convened before the Lok Sabha polls to discuss the project and start work at the earliest.

The Minister said tenders for the Banduri Nala at a cost of ₹542 crore and for Kalasa at ₹412 crore had been floated through the e-portal. “We are awaiting deemed forest clearance and work will begin after that is obtained,” he said.

