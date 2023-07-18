HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalasa Banduri: Work will begin after forest clearance, says Home Minister 

July 18, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that work on the Kalasa-Banduri project - that has been chalked out to divert water from Mahadayi to meet the drinking water needs of Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot and Gadag districts in Karnataka - will begin after forest clearance is obtained.

He was responding to Navalgund MLA N.H. Konareddi who demanded that an all-party meeting should be convened before the Lok Sabha polls to discuss the project and start work at the earliest.

The Minister said tenders for the Banduri Nala at a cost of ₹542 crore and for Kalasa at ₹412 crore had been floated through the e-portal. “We are awaiting deemed forest clearance and work will begin after that is obtained,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.