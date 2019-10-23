Kalasa Banduri scheme gets environmental nod

In a positive step towards clearing the hurdles for the long-pending Mahadayi project, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has clarified that the provisions of the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) notification 2006 does not apply to the Kalasa Banduri Drinking Water Supply Scheme that plans to draw 3.90 tmcft of water from the river basin through inter-connecting gravity canals.

However, this comes with 13 conditions that the Government of Karnataka has to follow, which include getting further clearances from various government agencies.

Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, who tweeted on Wednesday about the development, attributed it to the follow-up done by his Cabinet colleague Pralhad Joshi, who represents Dharwad, the hotbed of Mahadayi protests.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Joshi termed it “a big development towards implementing the long-pending project”.

In a letter dated October 17, sent to the Chief Engineer of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (KNNL), Dharwad, Director of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change S. Kerketta notes that the proposal was deliberated in the Ministry and noted that instant project does not compose any hydroelectric power generation component nor any irrigation component and thus has no command area. “It is noted that instant project is purely a drinking water supply scheme and does not attract the provisions of the EIA notification 2006, and its subsequent amendments,” the letter said.

With the clarification now, Karnataka can now move further for getting various other clearances that include forest clearance for use of 250 hectares of forest land, clearance from National Wildlife Board, preparation of environment safeguard plan, among others.

As per the KNNL letter, the Kalasa Banduri Drinking Water Supply Scheme involves diversion of west flowing streams/nalas in Mahadayi basin to water-deficit Malaprabha basin by construction of three diversion dams across Haltara Nala, Kalasa Nala and Bandura Nala. It is proposed to divert 3.90 tmcft of water during monsoon season through interconnecting gravity canals for crossing the ridges. The project is exclusively proposed for providing drinking water facilities to Hubballi-Dharwad, Kundagol Town and enroute villages as part of the commitment to National Water Policy 2012. The total cost of the project is worked out to be Rs. 840.52 crores.

In might be recalled that Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) in its verdict dated August 14, 2018, had directed the State of Karnataka to implement the project after obtaining mandatory clearances as required by the law.