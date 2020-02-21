Kalasa Banduri project will get priority in the budget: CM

Adequate provisions will be made in the forthcoming State budget for the implementation of the Kalasa Banduri project on a priority basis.

This was stated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during his visit to the city on Friday. He said the project was beset with problems for years, but they have been resolved and it will be accorded priority in the budget along with other development works.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued directives to the Centre for notification of the final award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal. This paves way for the implementation of the Kalasa Banduri project to be taken up by the State by utilising 7.56 tmc ft of water from Mahadayi river to shore up drinking water supply to Hubballi-Dharwad and Haveri, Gadag, Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.

The Chief Minister said the budget will be presented on March 5 and all preparations pertaining to were underway and it will take final shape by March 3. “The government has just completed 7 months in office and it will take at least another 6 months for the people to realise and know the development works taken up by us,’ he added.

In reply to a question on providing additional relief to the flood-affected victims of the State, Mr. Yediyurappa said the government has undertaken all that was possible in that connection. In case there are any lacunae it will be sorted out, he added.

Responding to the statements of the former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition Mr. Siddaramaiah that the State government will have to face public wrath for not providing proper governance, Mr. Yediyurappa shot back saying: “What did he do in 5 years? Let him be patient and wait for another six months. He was the Chief Minister for 5 years and H.D. Kumaraswamy was at the helm of affairs for one year and both did nothing. So how can they question me on this issue when I have just completed 7 months in office?”