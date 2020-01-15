Kalarava 2020 on January 19

The Forest Department has organised a birding event titled ‘Kalarava-2020’ in Shivamogga district on January 19.

In a press release, the department said that as Shivamogga district is known for its rich bio-diversity, the event is being held to stimulate interest for conservation endeavours.

As many as eight teams, each comprising ten members will participate. The birding will take place in Megharavalli, Kuppalli, Mandagadde, Shivamogga, Ripponpet, Shettyhalli, Muppane and Shikaripur from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Each team will walk for a distance of 8 to 10 km on the designated bird line in these places and collect information on the avian species there. The participants will document information on birds sighted, the habitat and activity in the data sheet provided.

All bird habitats in Shivamogga district including wastelands, wet lands, paddy fields, streams, ponds, degraded forest, dry deciduous forest, moist deciduous forest, semi-evergreen forest and evergreen forest would be covered. The participants will interact with department officials at Srigandha Sabhangana in Shivamogga city from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the findings.

The participants will gather at the allotted stay locations on January 18 and discuss data collection and analysis with the team coordinator. No kind of artificial interaction with the birds, collection of eggs, or disturbing of nests will be allowed. Activities like clapping, chucking stones into the canopy, or whistling are barred. The participants should carry with them field guides, binoculars, note pads with pencil and a camera. They are requested to dress in camouflage clothing so as to not disturb the birds and to avoid white or bright colours.Registration can be done via WhatsApp on 9449154665 or mail ccfsmgt@gmail.com.