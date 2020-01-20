Kalarava-2020 ends

The birding event ‘Kalarava-2020’ held under the aegis of Department of Forest and Wildlife here on Sunday witnessed enthusiastic participation. As many as 80 people in eight teams took part. These included bird watchers, medical professionals from Shivamogga city, students from the Department of Wildlife Management of Kuvempu University and College of Forestry, Sirsi.

Surya Sagar S.M., a bird photographer, who was part of the team that collected information in Shettyhalli Wildlife Sanctuary limits, was excited to sight the marsh harrier, pallid harrier and black stork. These birds are rarely seen in the forest in Shettyhalli, he said.

The team that visited the places in the vicinity of Shivamogga city including Puradal and Sominakoppa tanks and the plain land in Sogane documented the presence of 105 species. Arshi Ataath, a team member, said this proved that even urban landscapes and their vicinities have dense populations of birds that needed to be conserved. Birding sessions were held in Kuppalli, Muppane, Shikaripur, Megharavalli, Mandagadde and Ripponpet too. Addressing participants at the closing ceremony, Srinivasulu, Chief Conservator of Forests, Shivamogga Circle, said the event was part of the initiative to create awareness on the bio-diversity of the district.