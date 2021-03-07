Kalagi high school, sealed after COVID-19 cases, to reopen on March 8

The district authorities on Saturday ordered the reopening of Kalagi Government High School, which was sealed after 15 students tested positive for COVID-19, on Monday.
Block Education Officer Siddveerayya Rudnur told The Hindu that the throat swab samples of 172 people, including students, teachers, and midday meal workers, collected on Friday had returned with negative results on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna visited the school on Saturday and ordered its reopening on Monday.
Earlier, the taluk health officials had collected the throat swab samples of 69 students randomly from February 25 to March 2, and 15 of them tested positive on Thursday. The District Health and Family Welfare Officer visited the school and directed the authorities to declare a holiday until further orders.
On the source of infection, Mr. Rudnur said it might have been the migrants who returned from Maharashtra on February 18. The migrants also attended a marriage party in a neighbouring village on February 26, he added.
