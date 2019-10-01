Kalaburagi ZP wants officer relieved

The Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat has passed a resolution asking the State government to transfer Mehboob Pasha Karatagi, District Officer of the Backward Classes and Minorities Department, for his offensive behaviour towards girls staying in government hostels in the city.

After a hour-long discussion with Chief Executive Officer P. Raja and panchayat members during the 16th general body meeting here on Monday, panchayat president Suvarna H. Malaji passed a resolution demanding that the government relieve Mr. Karatagi immediately.

Earlier, Mr. Raja dismissed allegations that the officer had taken photographs of girls inside the hostel rooms and also refuted that he had used abusive language against girls.

Even after Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav and panchayat members Harshanand Guttedar, Shivaraj Patil Raddewadgi and Siddaram Pyati forced him to take action against the officer, members cutting across party lines accused Mr. Raja of protecting an unruly officer who had barged into the girls hostel late in them evening and threatened them that he would have them removed from the hostel.

Clarifying that a detailed enquiry was conducted into the matter and a report submitted to the Secretary concerned, Mr. Raja said that only an appointing authority is vested with powers to relieve or transfer an official. Later, a resolution to relieve Mr. Karatagi was approved in less than a minute after Mr. Raja spoke to his higher-ups.

Lapses in egg supply

Meanwhile, members complained that though children in anganwadi centres were not getting eggs under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme regularly, the agencies were claiming bills. Mr. Jadhav suggested that the officials encourage local poultry farmers for the effective implementation of the scheme. He warned officials that supply of eggs to children should not be stopped at all.

Resurvey of crop loss

Members and farmers leaders also alleged irregularities in crop insurance survey across the district and demanded a resurvey of crop loss.