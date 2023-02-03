Kalaburagi ZP CEO celebrates MGNREGA Habba with beneficiaries

February 03, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Executive Officer of Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole celebrated MGNREGA Habba with beneficiaries of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Ingalagi Gram Panchayat of Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Dr. Badole said that the district has achieved 52.22 lakh man-days (74.60%) against a target of 70 lakh man-days. The works allotted for beneficiaries under Scheduled Castes have achieved 11.66 lakh man-days, Scheduled Tribes 0.76 lakh man-days and women beneficiaries have completed 27.45 lakh man-days of works under MGNREGA.

To increase participation of women under MGNREGA scheme, the zilla panchayat has launched Mahila Kayakotsava campaign, he said and added that the district has recorded 52.34% of women participation in the scheme. And, 3,395 persons with disabilities and 22 gender minorities have been given job cards under the scheme, he said.

On the occasion, workers who have completed 100 days of work under the scheme were felicitated.