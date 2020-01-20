Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat CEO faces ire of members

Members of the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat on Monday vented their ire against the ZP CEO, P. Raja, for allegedly not taking action against erring officials.

During the 17th general body meeting here, members Shivanand Patil and Siddrammappa Pyati wanted to know from Mr. Raja why there was a delay in taking action against Mehboob Pasha Karatagi, District officer of the Backward Classes and Minorities Department, for his ‘offensive behaviour’ towards girls staying in government hostels here.

The members alleged that he [Mr. Raja] had no control over the officials, and no official was taking the ZP members seriously.

Sanjeevan Yakapur, a member, complained that the students staying at Backward Classes and Minorities hostels in Chincholi taluk had to go without food for several days, allegedly due to the non-supply of foodgrains by the officials concerned.

Mr. Raja directed the District Officer of the Backward Classes and Minorities Department to visit the hostels along with the ZP members and take action against the wardens responsible.

Another member, Ratnavva Kallur, alleged that the officials indulged in the pilferage of milk supplied for children at anganwadi centres. Instead of supplying them to children, the officials were selling the milk to neighbouring districts, she added.

Gautam Patil, ZP member, alleged that there was misappropriation of funds in the payment of honorarium of guest teachers.