Kalaburagi youth rescued from ditch

Belagavi

03 October 2021 17:27 IST

The man tried to jump from one rock to another, while taking a selfie but fell into a 140-feet deep ditch

Officers of the district police and fire and emergency services rescued a young man who had slipped into a deep ditch near the Gokak falls on Sunday morning.

Pradeep Kumar, a banker from Kalaburagi had fallen into the ditch on Saturday evening. He tried to jump from one rock to another, while taking a selfie. He fell into the ditch, that is estimated to be around 140-feet deep. He survived the fall, and kept making calls from his mobile phone to his friends, asking for help.

His friends called the police, who called the fire station. Police and fire and emergency services personnel lowered a rope, got down the ditch and rescued him. He was admitted to the government hospital in Gokak. He is recovering, police said.

