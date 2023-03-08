Kalaburagi voluntarily shuts down for people to celebrate Holi

March 08, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi district was literally smeared with colours on Wednesday as people cutting across age groups celebrated Holi across the cities and towns. Children, women and youths in various habitats joyfully smeared colours on their friends and relatives.

Kalaburagi city was voluntarily shut down with most business establishments such as shops, hotels, shopping malls and even roadside eateries remaining closed to facilitate the celebrations.

Vehicular movement was very thin in the entire city. Police forces were deployed at locations such as SVP Chowk, Shah Bazaar, Khadri Chowk, Aland Naka, Jagat Circle, Supermarket area, Rama Mandir Circle and Market Bus Stand, to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The district administration had ordered the closure of liquor shops and bars for Tuesday and Wednesday to maintain peace and order.

People, especially youths, smeared with colours, joyfully roamed the streets. People enjoyed the celebrations by smearing colours on their friends and relatives and dancing to the tunes of music in their localities in remote residential areas.

Since a holiday was declared for schools and colleges, students also participated in the celebrations. Students from many colleges and hostels went to the residences of their beloved teachers and exchanged colours.

Hostels across the district were drenched in colours. Employees of KKRTC, different banks, media houses and government departments celebrated Holi by smearing colours on their friends and colleagues.

Barrels of coloured water were put up at Shah Bazaar, Brahmapur, Kumbaragalli, Vittal Nagar, Kote Road and other areas in Kalaburagi city for facilitating the festivities. In Kapda Bazaar, a colour-water-laden tractor was taken out on the streets sprinkling coloured waters on people.

Many localities in Kalaburagi and other towns in the district saw youth breaking Holi pots, a ritual performed as part of the celebrations. At Goa Hotel, Shivaji Nagar, Putani Galli, Ganganagar, Godutai Nagar, Brahmapur, Ganesh Mandir, Janata Colony, Gunj area and Rama Mandir in Kalaburagi city, youths gathered in large numbers to participate in pot breaking events.