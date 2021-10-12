Kalaburagi villages on tenterhooks as tremors continue

KSNDMC says people need not panic as the intensity is low and not destructive

Tremors with varying magnitude continue to be recorded in Kalaburagi district causing panic among people in Gadikeshwar, Korvi, Ramanagar Tanda, Kudihalli, Kodadur, Rajapura, Malagi, Halchera, Tegalatippi, Bhantanahalli and Kupanur villages in Chincholi and Kalagi taluks.

The latest tremor measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded at 8.07 a.m. on October 12 in Chincholi taluk. The epicentre was 5 km below the ground around 1.6 km west-southwest of Kupnoor village.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bhantanahalli village is within 2.2 km from the epicentre. The other villages nearby are Ramanagar Tanda (3.6 km) and Gadikeshwar (4.4 km).

“As per the seismic intensity map of the quake from the epicentre, the intensity is low. The earthquake might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 7-12 km. These types of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although people may observe slight shaking. The community need not panic as the intensity is low and not destructive,” says the KSNDMC note.

The same region experienced another tremor on October 11 night too, which measured 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale and has an ecpicentre 1.6 km north-northeast of Gadikeshwar in Chincholi taluk. Bhantanahalli is close to the epicentre (3.1 km), and so are Tegalatippi (3.3 km) and Halchera (3.75 km).

On October 10 morning, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude, with an epicetre 2.1 km northeast of Kodadur, was recorded. Rajapura, Malagi, Halchera and Tegalatippi villages (all in Kalagi taluk) are within a radius of 5.3 km from the epicentre.

The first in the series of tremors was reported in the wee hours on October 9 measuring 2.6 Chinchili taluk. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

A similar tremor was recorded a day before in the same region. The intensity of the quake, recorded at 5.37 a.m. on October 9, was 3.2 magnitude and it was epicentred 1.1 kms south-southwest of Korvi village in Chincholi taluk. The other villages in the vicinity are Ramnagar Tanda, Kudhalli and Gadikeshwar villages, all within a radius of 4.4 km from the epicentre.