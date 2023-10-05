Kalaburagi to host three-day annual conference of paediatricians from today

October 05, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) Karnataka State Branch will be organising its 42nd Annual Conference and the 12th IAP Karnataka State Infectious Disease Chapter titled KARPEDICON 2023 in Kalaburagi from Friday.

Organising chairperson N. Gachinamani and organising chairperson and president IAP Karnataka Chapter Sharangouda Patil, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will inaugurate the conference.

Chairman of National Medical Commission, New Delhi, B.N. Gangadhar will be the guest of honor.

Dr. Patil said that eminent and renowned paediatricians from across India will attend the conference to disseminate knowledge and share their experience regarding current management guidelines of childhood illness.

Dr. Gachinamani said that the conference will focus on addressing infant and child mortality rates in the region and the State.

During the three days, pediatricians will throw light on 40 different topics, including Neurogenetics Screening, ASD-Autism Spectrum Disorder, Unusual Infections in Newborn, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry, Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders, Lactation Support and Counselling: Challenges and Solutions, Cardiology, Changing Scenarios in Paediatric HIV, Value of Clinical Psychology in Paediatric Practice and Current Concept in Septic Shock Management for the Bedside Paediatrician.

Of the eight workshops in all, four will be organised at the main venue, SAC Building Auditorium in PDA Engineering College. And, there will be one each workshop at Khaja Bande Nawaz Institute of Medical Science, Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital and ESIC Medical College.

