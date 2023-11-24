HamberMenu
Kalaburagi to host ITF Open from tomorrow

November 24, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries releasing the logo of ITF Open Men’s World Tennis Tournament 2023 in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Dignitaries releasing the logo of ITF Open Men’s World Tennis Tournament 2023 in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalaburagi is all set to host the ITF Kalaburagi Open World Tennis Tour 2023 from November 26 to December 3 on the synthetic tennis court at the Chandrasekhar Patil Stadium in the city.

Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai and Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum released the logo and teaser of the U.S. $25,000 prize money lawn tennis tournament for men here on Friday.

Addressing presspersons, Ms. Tarannum said that 75 international tennis players from nine countries will participate in the ITF tournament here.

Singles qualifying matches will be held on November 26 and 27, Singles main on November 28 and men’s doubles and men’s singles final tennis will be held on December 2 and 3.

