Kalaburagi to host exhibition of Islamic Art

September 25, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Artists of Kalaburagi district will organise a two-day Islamic Art exhibition in the city from Thursday on the eve of Id-e-Milad-ul-Nabi celebrations.

Exhibition convener and artist Mohammad Ayazuddin Patel said that Kalaburagi-based dermatologist Abid Ali Farooqui will inaugurate the exhibition.

Senior artist Basavaraj Jane will be the chief guest. Muhammad Ziya-ul-lah Sirat, an Islamic speaker, will deliver a lecture on the occasion. Activist R.K. Hudgi will preside over the function.

As many as 29 artists from across the State will display their works at the exhibition.

