ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi to host Ambedkar Jayantotsava celebrations from tomorrow

April 11, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The district unit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayantotsava Samiti will organise various programmes to celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar in Kalaburagi district on Thursday and Friday.

Honorary president of the samiti Vittal Doddamani and samiti district president Dinesh Doddamani, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the samiti will organise a seminar on Thursday evening as part of Ambedkar Jayantotsava. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar will inaugurate the seminar.

On Friday, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge will inaugurate the 132nd Ambedkar Jayantotsava. Actor Sathish Ninasam will be the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Vittal Doddamani will preside over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dinesh Doddamani said that the samiti will take out a procession carrying a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar from the Central Bus Stand passing through the main streets of the city to reach Jagat Circle where a public meeting will be organised.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US