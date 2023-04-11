HamberMenu
Kalaburagi to host Ambedkar Jayantotsava celebrations from tomorrow

April 11, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The district unit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayantotsava Samiti will organise various programmes to celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar in Kalaburagi district on Thursday and Friday.

Honorary president of the samiti Vittal Doddamani and samiti district president Dinesh Doddamani, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the samiti will organise a seminar on Thursday evening as part of Ambedkar Jayantotsava. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar will inaugurate the seminar.

On Friday, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge will inaugurate the 132nd Ambedkar Jayantotsava. Actor Sathish Ninasam will be the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Vittal Doddamani will preside over the function.

Mr. Dinesh Doddamani said that the samiti will take out a procession carrying a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar from the Central Bus Stand passing through the main streets of the city to reach Jagat Circle where a public meeting will be organised.

