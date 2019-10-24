Kalaburagi to get RaniChennamma statue

Stating that Kalaburagi will soon get a statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav on Wednesday urged youth to know about the contribution of Kittur Rani Chennamma to the freedom struggle.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kittur Rani Chennamma Jayanti organised by the district administration, the Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Kannada and Culture here.

Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna H. Malaji was present.