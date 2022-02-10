Kalaburagi to get organic waste composting machinessoon

The city corporation has drawn up plans to install two organic waste composting machines in Kalaburagi.

10 February 2022 22:22 IST

Manure produced thereof to be used for parks in the city

The Kalaburagi City Corporation will be installing two organic waste composting machines in the city to turn organic waste into compost manure.

A sum of ₹37 lakh have been allocated for the machines the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB).

As per the plan, one machine will be installed in the Super Market locality so that it will be easy to collect waste from the vegetable market. And, the other machine will be installedat the Kanni Vegetable Market.Each machine has the capacity to process around 500 kg of waste every day.

MunicipalCommissioner Snehal S. Lokhande said that these are hi-tech automatic machines with a capacity to convert about 500 kg of waste into fine manure within five days after shredding.

These machines are equipped with features that prevent stinking odour and also have a provision for manual operations. Both the machines will be installed by the end of this month, the municipal commissioner said.

“Organic waste generated from the waste composting machines is processed into manure. Further, the manure will be used for parks in the city, We are already creating awareness among people on segregation of dry and wet waste,” Mr. Lokhande said and added that the corporation is also promoting household composting.