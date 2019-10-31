Kalaburagi to be split into two educational districts: Minister

To improve the quality of education in Kalaburagi, it will be split into two educational districts, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday Mr. Kumar also said that if the need arose, the Department of Public Instructions would set up two separate educational district offices.

Mr. Kumar also said that the Education Department has been instructed to hire temporary guest faculty members to fill the vacancies of teachers for class 10 in government schools.

Referring to the rise in transfers of teachers to their desired places, the Minister said that local candidates will be given priority during appointments. He also said that the board exam for class 7 students will be conducted on an experimental basis this academic year.

Mr. Kumar said that he would attend to the grievances of parents, teachers, and students in the phone-in programme ‘Samvedhane’, scheduled twice a month.

The first programme will be held on November 2 at 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested people can call 080-26725654 or 080-26725655. “On November 8, I will hold a video conference with the CEOs and DDPI across the State to discuss and come up with a roadmap to achieve good performance in SSLC results. A meeting will be conducted with the Kalaburagi Regional Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioners in this regard,” Mr. Kumar said. He also added that the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) need to revise the syllabus for improving the skills of teachers.