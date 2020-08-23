Kalaburagi teacher chosen for MHRD’s national award

A science teacher from the Government High School at Bandarwad village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district has brought laurels to the district by bagging the national-level Best Teacher Award for this year.

Surekha Jagannath Dengi has been selected for the prestigious award constituted by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD).

Ms. Surekha, speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, said that a team of State Selection Committee and Organisation Selection Committee along with jury members shortlisted the teachers and held a videoconference on August 13. “The 10-minute interaction with the jury included a presentation of our contributions towards teaching methods besides publications, research papers, and teaching skills,” she added.

Ms. Surekha was conferred the taluk-level best teacher award in 2016 and district-level best teacher award in 2017.