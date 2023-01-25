ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi student selected for Republic Day parade

January 25, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Ankush Baburao Koodi | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Ankush Baburao Koodi, a class 9 student of Chandrakant Patil English Medium School (CBSE) in Kalaburagi, has been selected for the 74th Republic Day parade and cultural event to be organised at Rajpath, New Delhi. The parade will begin from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate in New Delhi.

Ankush Koodi, who hails from Kalaburagi city, will represent NCC 32 Karnataka Battalion, Kalaburagi.

Chairman of S.B. Patil Group of Institutions B.G Patil, who is also Member of Legislative Council, Managing Director Chandrakant B. Patil, Director Kailash B. Patil, Principal Vidyavati, Commanding Officer Col. Sandeep Jagtap, Administrative Officer Lt. Col. Sanjeev Shireen and school physical teacher and ANO Sharanabasappa Patil congratulated the student for his achievement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US