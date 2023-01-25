HamberMenu
Kalaburagi student selected for Republic Day parade

January 25, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Ankush Baburao Koodi

Ankush Baburao Koodi | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Ankush Baburao Koodi, a class 9 student of Chandrakant Patil English Medium School (CBSE) in Kalaburagi, has been selected for the 74th Republic Day parade and cultural event to be organised at Rajpath, New Delhi. The parade will begin from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate in New Delhi.

Ankush Koodi, who hails from Kalaburagi city, will represent NCC 32 Karnataka Battalion, Kalaburagi.

Chairman of S.B. Patil Group of Institutions B.G Patil, who is also Member of Legislative Council, Managing Director Chandrakant B. Patil, Director Kailash B. Patil, Principal Vidyavati, Commanding Officer Col. Sandeep Jagtap, Administrative Officer Lt. Col. Sanjeev Shireen and school physical teacher and ANO Sharanabasappa Patil congratulated the student for his achievement.

