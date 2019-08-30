Kalaburagi station gets new foot overbridge

A new foot overbridge connecting Platform 1 and Platform 4 was inaugurated at Kalaburagi Railway Station on Thursday by Umesh Jadhav, MP.

Addressing a press conference later, Dr. Jadhav said that a proposal has been sent to the Union government by South Central Railway for introducing a new train between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru.

Dr. Jadhav also discussed the construction of a road underbridge near Neloor in Afzalpur taluk at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore and directed the officials concerned to complete the work at the earliest.

Dr. Jadhav said that the Kalaburagi station will soon be made fully air-conditioned to help passengers during the summer.

The tin roof on the platform will be replaced with sand roofing to keep the station cool, he added.

To help persons with physical disabilities and senior citizens at the station, a battery-operated vehicle will be made available.

Station Manager A.S. Prasad Rao, Malikayya Guttedar, former MLA, and others were present.