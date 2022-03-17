Kalaburagi sizzles at 40.4 degree Celsius

Bengaluru too was a degree above normal - at 34.8 degree Celsius



March temperatures continued to be too hot to handle as Kalaburagi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius on Thursday, which was two degrees more than normal.

Though Kalaburagi’s mean maximum temperature for March is 37.8 degree Celsius, the district recorded 43 degree Celsius on March 31, 1996. As is the trend for many other parts of the State, it has also recorded its highest temperatures in the last 10 years - between 2012 and 2021.

Bengaluru too was a degree above normal - at 34.8 degree Celsius. The all-time March temperature record for the city was 37.3 degree Celsius on March 29, 1996. Its daily mean maximum temperature is 33.1 degree Celsius.

The highest departure from normal was for Madikeri, which recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degree Celsius, which was a 5 degree departure from normal.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, but relief is in sight. According to the forecast valid up to the morning of March 19, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, while dry weather is likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka.

For Bengaluru city and its neighbourhood, there will be mainly clear sky and mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively for Friday, while till Saturday, partly cloudy sky has been forecast with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 35 and 20 Degree Celsius respectively.

IMD officials said rain was expected in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Mandya in the next few days. On March 19, barring Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, rain is expected in all districts in South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru.