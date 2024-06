Kalaburagi sets 8,65,885 hectares sowing target for kharif season

The Agriculture Department has set a revised sowing target to cover 8,65,885 hectares of land in Kalaburagi district for the 2024-25 kharif season. The area of sowing has decreased by 21,129 hectares compared to the last kharif season, according to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per data provided by the Joint Director Agriculture, the highest sowing target has been set for Aland taluk with 1,39,855 hectares and the lowest sowing target area is for Shahabad taluk with 14,940 hectares.

It is 1,06,220 hectares in Afzalpur taluk, 94,980 hectares in Jewargi taluk, and 86,997 hectares in Kalaburagi taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sowing target for Chincholi taluk is 82,974 hectares, Sedam taluk 82,210 hectares and Chittapur taluk 80,877 hectares.

Sowing target set for Yadrami taluk is 64,919 hectares, Kalagi 58,994 hectares, and it is 52,919 hectares in Kamalapur taluk.

The sowing target for red gram (a major crop of the region) is 5,93,050 hectares. The sowing target set for black gram is 24,250 hectares and it is 51,500 hectares for green gram.

Area under cereals has been reduced to 12,620 hectares against last year’s target of 14,392 hectares, whereas sowing area under pulses remains the same with 6,69,207 hectares.

The sowing target for oil seeds is 52,749 hectares and that of commercial crops 1,31,309 hectares.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.