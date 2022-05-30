Kalaburagi sets 7,84,353 hectares target for kharif season

The Agriculture Department has set a revised target for sowing on 7,84,353 hectares of land in Kalaburagi district for the 2022-23 kharif season. The area of sowing has been increased by 29,223 hectares compared to the last kharif season, according to officials. For the last two years, the area of cultivation remained 7,55,130 hectares.

Area under cereals has been reduced to 17,558 hectares against last year’s target of 32,000 hectares, whereas area under pulses has been increased to 6,37,963 hectares compared to last year’s target of 6,08,250 hectares. The sowing target of oil seeds is 35,691 hectares and that of commercial crops is 93,141 hectares.

The department has increased the sowing target of red gram to 5,52,622 hectares against 5,32,800 hectares in 2021-22. For the fourth year in a row, there has been an impressive increase in the target set for red gram, which is one of the major crops of the district. The sowing target set for black gram is 32,451 hectares, while it is 52,297 hectares for green gram.

The taluk-wise details of sowing as per target are as follows: for Aland taluk, it is 1,21,458 hectares, while it is only 10,035 hectares in Shahabad taluk.

The target is 96,635 hectares in Afzalpur taluk, 86,000 hectares in Chittapur taluk, 85,606 hectares in Sedam taluk, 85,404 hectares in Chincholi taluk, 77,535 hectares in Jewargi taluk, 71,915 hectares in Kalaburagi taluk, 54,118 hectares in Yadrami taluk, 48,611 hectares in Kamalapur taluk and 47,036 hectares at Kalagi taluk.

There has been a drastic decrease in sowing target for sunflower. The crop will be sown on merely 8,934 hectares whereas during the last two kharif seasons, the sowing target for sunflower was 21,550 hectares and 16,550 hectares, respectively. And, the target area for cotton remains at 63,458 hectares.