Kalaburagi sees lit-up streets, special pujas, yajnas and bhajans marking Ayodhya consecration ceremony

January 22, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Lit-up streets, special pujas, yajnas and bhajans at various temples and religious processions were a common sight across Kalaburagi city on Monday to mark the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

Several organisations and samitis decorated the city with saffron festoons and flags containing the image of Lord Rama and the Ayodhya temple. Stunning rangoli designs depicting Lord Rama were created on the streets at various localities and children came dressed as Lord Rama and Sita at various temples.

There were special prayers at Ram Mandirs at P&T Colony and Shah Bazaar area, Ram Teerth at Aland Check-post and the Hanuman temple in the Shah Bazaar area.

A special yajna was performed in the Old Bhovi Galli area in Safar Bazaar and temples also organised a grand prasad distribution for the devotees.

The sale of earthen pots also witnessed a notable surge as more residents bought them for use to commemorate the occasion. A group of volunteers led by Ramanavami Utsav Samiti lit over 1,008 earthen lamps each at 108 temples across the city.

In the evening, all temples and main junctions were decorated with special lighting. Also, devotees performed special puja to the 15-ft tall statue of Lord Rama at the Sharanabasaveshwar Temple Ground.

Religious processions carrying the idol of Lord Rama mounted on decorated vehicles were taken out from different parts of the city with religious fervour and enthusiasm amid tight security arrangements.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Wadi town when police refused permission to people to take out a procession of Lord Rama, even as Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav and BJP Kalaburagi Rural unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi reached the town. People were angry over not being allowed to take out the procession and raised slogans against the State government.

