Kalaburagi reports third positive case

Kalaburagi reported its third positive case of COVID-19 late on Monday. As per information by the district administration, a 63-old-doctor, who had treated the 76-year-old man who died on March 10 and later tested positive for the disease, tested positive . The other person who tested positive for COVID-19 was a 45-year-old woman, who is a relative of the man who died.

The doctor served in a government facility and began a private practice after his retirement three years ago.

He visited the residence of the COVID-19 victim on March 6 and treated him.

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said that the doctor was kept in home-isolation after he also developed some symptoms of COVID-19.

“He will now be shifted to a quarantine ward in the government hospital. His family members and secondary contacts have been identified and home-quarantined,” Mr. Sharat said in a release. However, the DC did not reveal how many of the doctors’ primary and secondary contacts have been identified and quarantined.

No information has been released on when the doctor developed the symptoms and when his samples were sent for tests.

The 76-year-old man, who died and later his samples tested positive for COVID-19, was India’s first victim of the disease. He developed symptoms a few days after his return from Saudi Arabia on February 29. When he did not recover from home treatment, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi on March 9 and his samples sent for testing. On the same evening, he was discharged against medical advice and taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad. On March 10, he died on his way back to Kalaburagi. His samples tested positive for the disease on March 12.

His relative, the 45-year-old woman, tested positive on Sunday night. She and three others were kept at quarantine wards in the ESIC medical complex on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city after they developed some of the symptoms.