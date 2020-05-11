Kalaburagi reports four more cases of COVID-19

As many as four new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kalaburagi on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 71 that included six deaths and 44 persons discharged upon recovery.
Of the new cases, P-805, a 35-year-old man from Afzalpur, was suffering from SARI and his source of infection is yet to be ascertained. Patient 806, a 30-year-old man from Kamalapura, had a history of travelling to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The third case, P-807, a 72-year-old man from Mominpur area in Kalaburagi, was a contact of P-604. The fourth case, P-848, is a 35-year-old man from Kalaburagi and was suffering from ILI.
