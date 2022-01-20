Kalaburagi reports five COVID-19 deaths

Kalaburagi district that earlier saw a surge in COVID-19 cases for a week reported five deaths and 658 new cases on Thursday taking the total number of such deaths in the district to 833 and the number of active cases to 3,722. It reported 872 new cases on Wednesday and 554 on Tuesday.

As per information provided by the district administration, four of the patients who died were aged above 60 and the other was aged 33. Four of the deceased were male and the other a female.

As cases surge in the district, the administration has tightened the containment measures.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has cancelled the Bidar-Kalaburagi Passenger train.

In a media note, the District Health and Family Welfare Officer said that 49 hospitals across the district have been dedicated for COVID-19 patients with enough supplies, including oxygen and medicine.

And, Ballari-Vijayanagara districts, which have jointly reported a high number of COVID-19 cases for the last several days, reported 952 new cases on Thursday. Ballari reported 582 cases and Vijayanagara 370 cases.

Ballari taluk topped with 351 cases followed by Sandur with 123.

In Vijayanagara, Hosapete topped with 202 cases.