Kalaburagi registers threemore positive cases

Three more people in Kalaburagi district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 16, including three deaths and two discharged perons upon recovery.

As per information provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, two cases — P254 and P256 — were the primary contacts of P177 (a 65-year-old fruit vendor who had died of the disease on April 8). The other case — P255 — was the primary contact of P205 (a 55-year-old man who had been isolated at ESIC Medical Complex since April 7 after he suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and died on April 13 after having tested positive for the disease).

With new cases of COVID-19 continuing to be reported, the district administration has further heightened preventive measures. Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate B. Sharat has extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code till April 30.

As per a media bulletin released by the district administration on Tuesday evening, eight Containment Zones have created around the residences of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 for focused monitoring and preventive measures.

As many as 22,549 houses have been covered in the house-to-house survey in the Containment Zones. As many as 271 primary contacts and 1,153 secondary contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been identified and isolated, including the 85 isolated in hospital. As many as 799 people have completed the 28-day home quarantine. A total of 413 samples were sent, of which 357 were negative and results for 38 samples are awaited. Two samples were not tested due to technical reasons.