Karnataka

Kalaburagi registers three more cases of COVID-19

Three more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Kalaburagi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 67 in the district.

The three are P-697, a 35-year-old man from Kareem Nagar area in Kalaburagi city and the primary contact of P-642; P-698, a 36-year-old woman from Islamabad Colony in the city and a contact of P-641; and P-699, a 41-year-old woman from the same locality and the primary contact of P-641.

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said that, of the 67 novel coronavirus-infected cases reported thus far, six have died and 29 patients were discharged upon recovery. There are currently 32 active cases in the district.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 5:48:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/kalaburagi-registers-three-more-cases-of-covid-19/article31527238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY