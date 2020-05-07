Kalaburagi registers three more cases of COVID-19

Three more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Kalaburagi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 67 in the district.
The three are P-697, a 35-year-old man from Kareem Nagar area in Kalaburagi city and the primary contact of P-642; P-698, a 36-year-old woman from Islamabad Colony in the city and a contact of P-641; and P-699, a 41-year-old woman from the same locality and the primary contact of P-641.
Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said that, of the 67 novel coronavirus-infected cases reported thus far, six have died and 29 patients were discharged upon recovery. There are currently 32 active cases in the district.
