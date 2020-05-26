Kalaburagi registers State’smaximum temperature

KALABURAGI

26 May 2020 19:24 IST

Along with its consistent struggle against a deadly pandemic that had been on for the last couple of months with the number of infected-persons growing almost on a daily basis, Kalaburagi is now facing another inconvenience, a heat wave, as it always experiences during summer.

As per a report released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Kalaburagi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius in the State in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by Yadgir (42.4 degrees Celsius), Bidar (42.3 degrees Celsius), Vijayapura (41.6 degrees Celsius), Raichur (41.4 degrees Celsius) and Koppal (40.6 degrees Celsius).

However, the report released by the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, put Kalaburagi’s temperature at 44.7 degrees Celsius as the State’s highest maximum temperature for the corresponding period.

North Karnataka districts have also seen a rise in night temperature with Kalaburagi leading at 29.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Bidar (28.9 degrees Celsius), Yadgir (27.4 degrees Celsius), Udupi (27.3 degrees Celsius), Vijayapura (26.9 degrees Celsius), Raichur (26.3 degrees Celsius) and Belagavi (26.0 degrees Celsius). Bengaluru Rural district recorded an average minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the KSNDMC report, minimum temperature was recorded in parts of Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Bagalkot, Hassan, Bengaluru Urban, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts.

Humidity

As per the KSNDMC report, 56 % of the geographical area in the State recorded maximum relative humidity of more than 90 %. Maximum relative humidity was recorded in parts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Belagavi, Gadag, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagaram, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Koppal, Raichur, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Haveri, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir districts.

As much as 19 % of the geographical area in the State recorded minimum relative humidity less than 25 %. Minimum relative humidity was recorded in parts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts.

India Meteorological Department issued an alert that heat wave conditions were likely in isolated pockets in north-interior Karnataka for the next two days. And, farmers and the general public are advised not to expose themselves to direct sunlight during 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

Most of the people in towns and cities across Kalaburagi district remained indoors more as an escape from heat wave than to comply with the extended lockdown norms in view of novel coronavirus.