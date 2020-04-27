Kalaburagi registers fifth death; positive cases go up to 512

Kalaburagi, one of the worst COVID-19-hit districts in the State, registered its fifth fatality on Monday. A 47-year-old from Aland (P-422) is the latest victim.

As per the available information, the deceased had been suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and was taken to a hospital in Solapur in neighbouring Maharashtra for treatment. Upon his return to Kalaburagi, he was admitted in the district hospital attached to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). After he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22, he was shifted to an isolation ward in ESIC Medical Complex.

His 65-year-old mother (P-502) has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is shifted to the isolation ward in ESIC Medical Complex.

The district, which reported India’s first COVID-19 fatality on March 10 with the death of a 76-year-old man who later tested positive for the disease on March 12, continued to report positive cases since then. A total of 44 positive cases have been reported from the district, including four new cases reported on Monday.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), who confirmed the death to The Hindu, said this patient too had comorbidities.

Nine new cases

Meanwhile, nine new cases have been detected on Monday taking the total number of positive cases to 512. These include the 20 deaths and 193 discharged persons.

Of the new cases, two each have been reported from Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura and one from Bengaluru Urban.

The new cases include a 13-year-old from Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, who has a history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI). Sources said the boy had just stepped out once to buy milk from a nearby shop. He complained of nasal pain and loss of smell and got screened in the fever clinic in J.J. Nagar and was referred to Victoria Hospital from there. He tested positive on Sunday.

Sources said the boy is a neighbour of a deceased patient in Tippunagar. Health officials have identified 30 primary contacts of the boy and have quarantined them.

Meanwhile, 11 patients have recovered and have been discharged from various designated hospitals on Monday. With this, a total of 193 patients have recovered in the State. Of the remaining 299, the condition of 294 patients is stable and five are in ICU.