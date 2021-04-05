Kalaburagi records the highest temperature

Several parts of Hyderabad Karnataka, Bombay Karnataka and Central Karnataka districts continued to reel under severe heatwave spells, and many districts recorded maximum temperatures as per observations recorded by India Meteorological Department at 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

For the last one week, Kalaburagi district continued to record the State’s highest maximum temperature. As at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Raichur with 39.4 degrees Celsius and Vijayapura with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

Koppal recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius and Bidar recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius. It was 37.7 degrees Celsius each in Dharwad and Gadag districts.

Night temperature also continued to show an upward trend with Kalaburagi recording a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Raichur with a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.