Kalaburagi records State’s highest temperature

April 08, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalyana Karnataka and parts of Mumbai Karnataka region continued to reel under severe heat wave with the mercury breaching the 42.7 degrees Celsius mark in Kalaburagi on Monday as per summary of observations recorded by the India Meteorological Department.

As per India Meteorological Department, the State’s maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Raichur district recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius followed by Bagalkot with 40.5 degrees Celsius. Vijayapura district too continued to be under a heat wave spell with the maximum temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

There was also an increase in the minimum temperature in many parts of the region with Raichur recording 29 degrees Celsius, which is the highest minimum temperature in the State.

Kalaburagi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, while some parts of Koppal district recorded 27.4 degrees Celsius.

