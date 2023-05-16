Kalaburagi records State’s highest temperature

May 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalyana Karnataka and parts of Mumbai Karnataka and Central Karnataka regions continued to reel under a severe heat wave with the mercury breaching the 40.2 degrees Celsius mark in Kalaburagi as per the summary of observations recorded by India Meteorological Department at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

As per India Meteorological Department forecast, temperatures for the next three days are expected to remain above normal in parts of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Sources in the department told The Hindu here that the State’s maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kalaburagi on Monday. The temperature recorded in Kalaburagi was one degree Celsius more than the average temperature recorded during the same period in the previous years.

Raichur and Vijayapura districts recorded the maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius followed by Ballari with 39 degrees Celsius. Bidar and Gadag too continued to be under a spell of heat wave recording the maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius each.

There was also an increase in minimum temperature in many parts of the region with Ballari recording 26.8 degrees Celsius, which is the highest minimum temperature in the State. Kalaburagi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 25 degrees Celsius in Raichur.