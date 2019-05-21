Kalaburagi records highest temperature

Kalaburagi recorded this season’s hottest day on Sunday, with the maximum temperature rising to 44.6 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal. Daytime temperature is likely to stay around this mark for the next two days, says the weather bureau.

Several parts of Hyderabad Karnataka, Bombay Karnataka and Central Karnataka districts continued to reel under severe heat wave spells and most of the districts registered record maximum temperatures as per the observations of the India Meteorological Department at 8.30 a.m on Monday. Maximum temperatures started climbing in the first week of April, coupled with humidity. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius thrice in the month of April and once in May. The weather bureau had forecast similar temperatures for Sunday, and accordingly, temperatures hit a maximum of 44.6 degrees Celsius, the State’s as well the season’s highest.

Raichur and Koppal recorded an identical maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Vijayapura with 42.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Bagalkot was 41.4 degrees Celsius.

Gadag recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius, and Dharwad and Haveri recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius each.

The nights also continued to be warm in parts of Hyderabad Karnataka region. Raichur recorded the highest minimum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and Kalaburagi a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius.