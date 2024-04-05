ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi records highest temperature in State

April 05, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

There was no respite for the people of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions from severe heat wave conditions with the day temperatures remaining above normal in a majority of places as per the observations recorded by India Meteorological Department on Friday.

According to IMD readings on Friday, Kalaburagi recorded the State’s highest maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Raichur recording maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius.

Bagalkot and Vijayapura recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 and 41 degrees Celsius respectively while Gadag recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius.

