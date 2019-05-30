Kalaburagi records 44.70 Celsius

Tuesday turned out to be the season’s hottest day yet, this month. The maximum temperature recorded was 44.7 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department, temperature has been above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark since March last week. After recording 40.6 degree Celsius on March 25, the mercury level climbed a few notches and recorded between 42 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius during the first two weeks of April. Temperature crossed the 43 degrees Celsius-mark in the second half of April. Temperature was recorded at 44.6 degrees Celsius on three days this month.

Several parts of Hyderabad Karnataka, Bombay Karnataka and Central Karnataka districts continued to reel under severe heat wave spells and most of the districts registered record maximum temperatures as per the observations of the India Meteorological Department at 8.30 a.m on Wednesday.

Kalaburagi recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius, the State’s as well the season’s highest.

Raichur continued to reel under a severe heat wave spell recording a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Vijayapura with 42.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Bidar was 42 degrees Celsius. Bagalkot recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

It also continued to be warm in parts of Hyderabad Karnataka region during the night.

Kalaburagi recorded the highest minimum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, while Raichur recorded a minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius.