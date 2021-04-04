Kalaburagi records 41.3 degrees Celsius

KALABURAGI

04 April 2021 18:57 IST

Several parts of Hyderabad Karnataka, Bombay Karnataka and Central Karnataka districts continued to reel under severe heatwave and many districts recorded maximum temperatures as per observations recorded by India Meteorological Department at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Kalaburagi district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Raichur with 39.8 degrees Celsius and Bidar with a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Vijayapura recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and Koppal recorded 38 degrees Celsius.

Night temperature also continued to show an upward trend with Kalaburagi recording a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, followed by Raichur with a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.