Kalaburagi records 41.1 degrees Celsius

KALABURAGI

01 April 2021 00:09 IST

Several parts of Hyderabad Karnataka, Bombay Karnataka and Central Karnataka districts continued to reel under severe spells of heatwave and many of the districts registered maximum temperatures as per observations recorded by India Meteorological Department at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The State’s highest maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kalaburagi. This is the highest maximum temperature for March.

And, Vijayapura recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, Bidar 38.5 degrees Celsius and Raichur recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

Gadag recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. It was 34.4 degrees Celsius in Dharwad.