April 27, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Kalaburagi district on Thursday evening with many places even reporting hailstorm.

It started raining at around 5 p.m., interspersed with hailstorm, and it continued for more than three hours thereafter.

The heavy rain left multiple arterial roads flooded across the city. Motorists struggled to negotiate through swirling rainwaters.

