Kalaburagi Rangayana to organise solo women’s theatre fest

Published - August 31, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi Rangayana Director Sujata Jangamshetty (right) and Deputy Director Jagadeeshwari Nasi at a press conference on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A five-day Solo Women’s Theatre Festival will be organised by Kalaburagi Rangayana here from September 3 to 7.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the newly-appointed director of Kalaburagi Rangayana Sujata Jangamshetty said that the Women’s Solo theatre festival will showcase five plays based on women’s themes in various genres over the five days. Theatre troupes from various districts will be performing five different stage plays.

On September 3, Shruti Adarsh- a theatre artist from Shivamogga will be performing “Niraakarane” ,written by Veena Shanteshwar. On September 4, a Mysuru-based artist will perform a solo play titled “Kasturba” written by S Ramanath.

On September 5, a Kalaburagi-based artist Bhagyashree will perform a “Khaudi” play written by Ganesh Ameengad.  On September 6, Umashree Madhu from Mandya will perform ‘Anurakte’ written by Shashikant Yedahalli. On September 7, artist Ahalya Ballal will perform ‘Avala Kagada’ based on Rabindranath Tagore’s works.

Theatre artist and post H.L. Pushpa will inaugurate the five-day festival.

Dr. Jangamshetty said that the Rangayana will produce three plays every year and organise theatre fests across the district, particularly in hoblis. Replying to a question, the director said that the Kalaburagi Rangayana would soon prepare an action plan and submit a proposal to the State government seeking ₹1 crore as annual financial grants for its activities.

Rangayana Deputy Director Jagadeshwari Nasi was present.

