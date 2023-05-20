Kalaburagi Rangayana director Prabhakar Joshi resigns

May 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Prabhakar Joshi resigned as director of Kalaburagi Rangayana on Saturday. Mr. Joshi was appointed as Director of the Rangayana (theatre repertory) in January 2020.

Speaking to mediapersons at Rangayana in Kalaburagi, theatre artist Mr. Joshi thanked the elected representatives for the opportunity.

Expressing his happiness for the work he did in the last three years as director, Mr. Joshi said that he had been committed to organising theatre fests on a regular basis, and successful in staging famous theatre plays written and directed by renowned theatre personalities, at Kalaburagi Rangayana.

