ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaburagi Rangayana director Prabhakar Joshi resigns

May 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Prabhakar Joshi resigned as director of Kalaburagi Rangayana on Saturday. Mr.Joshi was appointed Director of the Rangayana (theatre repertory) in January 2020.

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhakar Joshi | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Prabhakar Joshi resigned as director of Kalaburagi Rangayana on Saturday. Mr. Joshi was appointed as Director of the Rangayana (theatre repertory) in January 2020.

Speaking to mediapersons at Rangayana in Kalaburagi, theatre artist Mr. Joshi thanked the elected representatives for the opportunity.

Expressing his happiness for the work he did in the last three years as director, Mr. Joshi said that he had been committed to organising theatre fests on a regular basis, and successful in staging famous theatre plays written and directed by renowned theatre personalities, at Kalaburagi Rangayana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US