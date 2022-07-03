Kalaburagi police resolve 77 theft cases

Movable property worth ₹74.27 lakh returned to owners

Superintendent of Police Isha Panth handing over a recovered property to the original owner in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Movable property worth ₹74.27 lakh returned to owners

Kalaburagi district police returned movable property worth ₹74.27 lakh, which were recovered from the thieves in the last six months, to the original owners on Saturday.

The stolen property included 1124.37 grams gold, 8481 grams silver, a four wheeler, two tractor trolleys, 34 motorcycles, 22 tablets, 10 mobile phones, two bullocks, four sheep, 780 litres of TC oil, 100 litres diesel and ₹3,23,520 in cash.

Speaking to the media representatives on the occasion, Superintendent of Police Isha Panth said that the police have resolved 77 of 152 theft cases registered in Kamalapur, Madabul, Mahagaon, Afzalpur, Narona, Jewargi, Kalagi, Chittapur and other police stations in the last six months, between November 26, 2021 and May 26, 2022 and recovered the movable assets worth 74.27 lakh from the offenders. She added that 133 accused were arrested in the cases.

“I am hopeful that the remaining cases would shortly be resolved,” she said.

Additional Superintendent of Police H.V. Prasanna Desai and other senior officers were present.