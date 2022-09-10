Everyone should know handling medical emergency: Kalaburagi Police Commissioner

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and City Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar distributing first-aid kits in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing to an increasing number of avoidable deaths in accidents, Y.S. Ravikumar, Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, said that every citizen should be equipped with preliminary knowledge in handling of medical emergencies and life-saving techniques.

“Everybody should know life-saving techniques during medical emergencies. Many are losing their lives in accidents, because people are unaware of the basic techniques during medical emergencies,” Dr. Ravikumar said in his address at World First Aid Day celebrations at SVP Circle on Saturday.

The event was organised by United Hospital, in association with the Kalaburagi police and attended by Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasulu, and chairman of United Hospital Vikram Siddareddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the officials distributed first-aid kits supplied by the United Hospital for free to the people.

To sensitise the people, Dr. Ravikumar briefly explained what should and should not be done during specific medical emergencies.

“I know every doctor is busy. Still, I request the doctors to give some time and sensitise their patients on the dos and don’ts during medical emergencies. Creating informed citizenry would help bring down the fatalities,” Dr. Ravikumar said.

“Road accident is the number one killer in the world followed by cancer. If we are able to prepare people on handling such medical emergencies, we can bring down the number of deaths,” he said.

He also appealed to medical professionals to organise sensitisation programmes on emergencies to the public and offered assistance from the police.

Dr. Siddareddy said that United Hospital would shortly organise medical awareness programmes in the schools and colleges across Kalaburagi district.