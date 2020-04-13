Karnataka records two more COVID-19 deaths

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total toll in Karnataka to eight.

The victims have been identified as a 55-year-old man, who self reported at ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi on April 7, and a 75-year-old woman, who had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease in Bengaluru.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), who confirmed the deaths, said the Kalaburagi patient was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), and had other comorbidities.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that he also had hypertension and other related ailments. “We are waiting for a detailed report from the district,” he said.

This is the third death in Kalaburagi district owing to COVID-19. Kalaburagi recorded India’s first COVID-19 death on March 10 when a 76-year-old person, who returned from Saudi Arabia, died. The second victim was a 65-year-old, suffering from SARI and who had tested positive, who died on April 8.

According to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, the 55-year-old, who died on Monday, was isolated at the ESIC Medical Complex since April 7. He later tested positive for the disease.